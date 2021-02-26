California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 662,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,396,000 after purchasing an additional 165,622 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,624,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after purchasing an additional 35,955 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 89,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSGE opened at $100.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSGE. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

