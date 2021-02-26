California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,785 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,128 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 286,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 72,927 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 49,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.12. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.27.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Progress Software Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.