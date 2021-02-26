Calian Group (TSE:CGY) PT Raised to C$76.50 at Cormark

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$73.50 to C$76.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.45% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2021 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CGY stock opened at C$63.51 on Wednesday. Calian Group has a 12 month low of C$31.29 and a 12 month high of C$71.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$619.86 million and a PE ratio of 32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$112.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 3.6900003 earnings per share for the current year.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

