Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Caesarstone had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 1.94%.

NASDAQ:CSTE traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.48. The stock had a trading volume of 205,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,274. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a market capitalization of $429.25 million, a PE ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.87. Caesarstone has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Caesarstone in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling markets, as well as in new buildings construction market.

