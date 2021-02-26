Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) PT Raised to $134.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Roth Capital from $95.00 to $134.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 51.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CZR. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

NASDAQ CZR traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.18. 61,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,399. Caesars Entertainment has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $90.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 3.15.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, COO Anthony L. Carano sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,581,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 9,004 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.47, for a total transaction of $661,523.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 175,504 shares of company stock valued at $12,691,049 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 637,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,058,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

