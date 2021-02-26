Cadence Bank NA Sells 503 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cadence Bank NA lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Motors were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 91,026 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $4,274,580.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,887.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 149,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869,393. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

