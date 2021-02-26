Cadence Bank NA Sells 326 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 98,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of General Mills by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 11,303 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of General Mills by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 662,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,965,000 after buying an additional 141,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

General Mills stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.78. The company had a trading volume of 44,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,661,578. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average of $59.82.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.