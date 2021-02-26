Cadence Bank NA Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $306,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 53,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. 293,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,096,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.46. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $11.87 and a 52 week high of $29.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLB. Argus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.94.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

