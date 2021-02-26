Cadence Bank NA Has $386,000 Stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 48.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 267,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $120,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 57,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 576,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.16.

Shares of HST traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,619,058. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.87.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.