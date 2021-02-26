Cadence Bank NA Boosts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ED. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,695,385,000 after buying an additional 3,614,960 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,491,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after purchasing an additional 898,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.0% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,409,000 after purchasing an additional 271,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ED. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720,331. The firm has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $94.63.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

