Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,720,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 411,839 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $44,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 32,692 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 126,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 71,180 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

