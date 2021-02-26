Bytom Reaches Market Capitalization of $116.20 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for $0.0823 or 0.00000177 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $116.20 million and approximately $33.13 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bytom has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bytom Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,658,749,575 coins and its circulating supply is 1,411,464,644 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

