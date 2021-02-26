BWS Financial Raises AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Price Target to $20.00

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its target price upped by BWS Financial from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

AXT stock opened at $12.73 on Thursday. AXT has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $525.75 million, a PE ratio of -424.19 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.31.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts expect that AXT will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total value of $361,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,834,089 shares in the company, valued at $17,900,708.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,736.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock worth $868,390 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AXT by 10.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AXT by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in AXT by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

