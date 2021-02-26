BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.
