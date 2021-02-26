BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of BW LPG (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:BWLLY opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60. BW LPG has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94.

About BW LPG

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

