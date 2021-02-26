Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $663.03

Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) (LON:BUR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 663.03 ($8.66) and traded as high as GBX 671 ($8.77). Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) shares last traded at GBX 648.93 ($8.48), with a volume of 175,707 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 637 ($8.32) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,001.17 ($13.08).

Get Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 646.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 663.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 20.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital Limited (BUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.