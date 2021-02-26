Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 12-Month High at $44.70

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.70 and last traded at $44.55, with a volume of 68549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $4,159,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 95,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 19,578 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,588,000 after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

