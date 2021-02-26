Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 31.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,239,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,001 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.06% of Builders FirstSource worth $50,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $44.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.74.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

