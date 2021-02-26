BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.11.

DOOO stock opened at $69.76 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

