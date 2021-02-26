Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 984,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 98,791 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up approximately 4.2% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $40,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

BAM stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.57 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,134.13 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

