Brokers Set Expectations for SBA Communications Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for SBA Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.46.

NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $256.52 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $205.20 and a 1 year high of $328.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.31 and a 200-day moving average of $290.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,710.02 and a beta of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 202,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after buying an additional 26,879 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $664,000. UBS Oconnor LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 165,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

