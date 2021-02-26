Brokers Set Expectations for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ FY2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.31.

Shares of RBA opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $78.64. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 4,300 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $303,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,695 shares of company stock valued at $474,394. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 7.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $415,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the third quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.