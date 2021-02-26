Brokers Set Expectations for Rackspace Technology, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) – Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rackspace Technology in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan expects that the company will earn $1.77 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.33. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03.

In other news, EVP Holly B. Windham sold 29,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $658,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji sold 25,182 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $569,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,839,969 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

