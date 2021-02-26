Brokers Set Expectations for Diana Shipping Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diana Shipping in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the shipping company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

DSX has been the topic of several other research reports. Clarkson Capital lifted their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Pareto Securities cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

NYSE:DSX opened at $3.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 78.81% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 26,415 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 443,857 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

