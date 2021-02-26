Brokers Offer Predictions for EverQuote, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EverQuote in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for EverQuote’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -160.70 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,581. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.