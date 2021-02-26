Brokers Offer Predictions for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Seaport Global Securities analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATI. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

NYSE ATI opened at $20.57 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $22.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.93.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,831,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,568,000 after acquiring an additional 966,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,429,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,465 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,388,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after purchasing an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,339,000 after purchasing an additional 60,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,635,000 after buying an additional 1,388,931 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Donald P. Newman acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

