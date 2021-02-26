Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Trade Desk, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Trade Desk in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. White forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $985.00 price target on the stock.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $754.59 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $136.00 and a one year high of $972.80. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.42, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $818.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 6,224,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,933,000 after buying an additional 445,756 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after buying an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total value of $3,080,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $958.29, for a total transaction of $1,194,987.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 47,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,907,840.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,388 shares of company stock valued at $161,618,515 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

