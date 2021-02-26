Brokerages Set Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) PT at $8.00

Shares of Worley Limited (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Worley from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Worley from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Worley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Worley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Worley alerts:

Worley stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. Worley has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 2.74.

Worley Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors. It operates through Energy and Chemical Services; Mining, Minerals, and Metal Services; Major Projects and Integrated Solutions; and Advisian segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.