Brokerages Set Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Target Price at GBX 173.50

Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of LON VOD traded down GBX 1.32 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 123.38 ($1.61). The stock had a trading volume of 74,354,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,653,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 118.97. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 144.48 ($1.89). The firm has a market cap of £33.11 billion and a PE ratio of -4.42.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

