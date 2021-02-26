Brokerages Set Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) PT at $8.20

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIEN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sientra by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Sientra by 9.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Sientra by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Sientra by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sientra stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $387.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

