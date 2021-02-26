Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $149.92

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

KMB stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $129.32. 122,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.04. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

