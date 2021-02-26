Brokerages Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Target Price at $18.80

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut Holly Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Holly Energy Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Holly Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.97 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.34% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 74.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HEP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.