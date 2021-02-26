Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Target Price at $9.78

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. The stock has a market cap of $441.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. On average, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $151,129.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,319.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,207,301 shares of company stock worth $67,669,879 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,637 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 259,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

