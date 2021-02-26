Brokerages Set Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT at $91.00

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FOXF. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,904,000.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.95. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $144.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

