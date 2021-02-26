Brokerages Set CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) PT at $8.36

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWXZF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.30 to $9.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS CWXZF opened at $6.20 on Friday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $6.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.50.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

