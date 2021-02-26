Brokerages Expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.56 Billion

Brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to announce $5.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.74 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.43 billion. Visa reported sales of $5.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $27.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $28.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Visa.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,398 shares of company stock valued at $17,896,223. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $5.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $213.75. The stock had a trading volume of 11,354,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,370,046. The company has a market capitalization of $417.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.89. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Visa (V)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.