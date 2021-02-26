Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.81 Billion

Brokerages expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to post $4.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.82 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies posted sales of $4.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full-year sales of $18.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.06 billion to $18.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.92 billion to $19.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share.

MMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.72.

NYSE:MMC traded down $3.01 on Friday, reaching $115.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,845,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 55,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,888,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.