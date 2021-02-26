Brokerages Expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.02 Million

Analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post sales of $147.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $143.50 million and the highest is $150.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million.

LESL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Leslie’s from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion and a PE ratio of 55.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.23. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $32.84.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total transaction of $2,541,074.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $14,300,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,252,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $848,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,170,000. Finally, Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $20,099,000.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

