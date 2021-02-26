Brokerages Expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Announce -$0.11 EPS

Brokerages expect Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is $0.05. Heska reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to $0.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.47. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Heska in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Heska from $157.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $167.50) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Heska has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heska by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,232,000 after buying an additional 35,111 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Heska by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Heska during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heska by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heska by 251.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $190.51 on Tuesday. Heska has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $217.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.96 and its 200-day moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -85.81 and a beta of 1.65.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal segment offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and HemaTrue veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

