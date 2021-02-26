Brokerages Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $13.82 Million

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce sales of $13.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.25 million. First Community reported sales of $12.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year sales of $56.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $57.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $57.59 million, with estimates ranging from $56.50 million to $58.15 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

Get First Community alerts:

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 million. First Community had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Community from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded First Community from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.10.

First Community stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. First Community has a 1 year low of $12.23 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73. The company has a market cap of $133.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 33.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Community by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,648 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Community by 671.0% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 245,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 213,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in First Community by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Community by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community (FCCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.