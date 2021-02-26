Brokerages Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.22 Billion

Brokerages forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce $3.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. AECOM reported sales of $3.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $13.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. AECOM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACM opened at $59.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $60.59.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

