Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.74. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UBSI shares. TheStreet raised United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.20.

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,653,795.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,298 shares of company stock worth $39,982 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UBSI. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,837. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $29.36. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.