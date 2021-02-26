Brokerages Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full year earnings of ($3.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($3.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EGLE opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.23. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $32.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel bought 8,287 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,044.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $80,988.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

