Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to announce $0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. BrightView reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BV shares. CJS Securities started coverage on BrightView in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of BrightView by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,134,000 after purchasing an additional 458,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in BrightView by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after acquiring an additional 242,884 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BV opened at $16.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $14.35. BrightView has a 12-month low of $6.85 and a 12-month high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.55 and a beta of 1.42.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

