Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BNL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

