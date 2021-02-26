Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Bristow Group were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTOL. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bristow Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 350.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VTOL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.85. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $31.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.35). Bristow Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $309.90 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

