Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) versus Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Head to Head Review

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Li Auto’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 8.28 $978.56 million $1.90 4.74 Li Auto $41.88 million 554.46 -$359.16 million N/A N/A

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Li Auto.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Brilliance China Automotive and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 1 0 0 2.00 Li Auto 0 3 7 1 2.82

Li Auto has a consensus target price of $41.46, suggesting a potential upside of 60.27%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Li Auto N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Li Auto beats Brilliance China Automotive on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brilliance China Automotive Company Profile

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

