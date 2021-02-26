Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target Increased to $168.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of BFAM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.42. 2,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,387. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $182.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.41, for a total transaction of $62,311.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,302,557.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,226 shares of company stock worth $10,496,324 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

