Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Sells $1,114,388.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $1,114,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares in the company, valued at $16,370,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BFAM stock opened at $160.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.65, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.58.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,553,000 after buying an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Several research firms have commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $189.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.00.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.