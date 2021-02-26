Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

NYSE MNRL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 6,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $811.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.50 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

