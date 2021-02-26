Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
NYSE MNRL traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.37. 6,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,844. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Brigham Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $811.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -742.50 and a beta of 2.45.
Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.
About Brigham Minerals
Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.