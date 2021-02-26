Brian Distelburger Sells 79,957 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) COO Brian Distelburger sold 79,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $1,582,349.03.

Brian Distelburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $193,700.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $174,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $168,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $167,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $166,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $162,200.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Brian Distelburger sold 21,965 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $373,405.00.

On Tuesday, December 15th, Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $150,300.00.

YEXT stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YEXT shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Yext by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,120,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,375,000 after purchasing an additional 677,933 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,293,000 after buying an additional 73,430 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Yext by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,007,000 after buying an additional 243,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Yext by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,014,000 after buying an additional 218,369 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Yext during the third quarter worth approximately $14,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

